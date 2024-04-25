Oshkosh: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $179.4 million. The…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $179.4 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings to be $11.25 per share.

