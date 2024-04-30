Medallion Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.3 million.

