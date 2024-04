Where NCAA Tournament Schools Rank Among U.S. News Best Colleges

March Madness Teams Are Set For college basketball fans, March may be the best month of the year. Even some…

Listen now to WTOP News

March Madness Teams Are Set

For college basketball fans, March may be the best month of the year. Even some casual fans get in on the fun by filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket. The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field includes 68 of the best teams in the country. Here is how each team places in the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings. Schools are listed in order by seed and separated by region — East, West, South, then Midwest. The tournament opens with the “First Four” — four games between No. 10 seeds and No. 16 seeds vying for spots in the main 64-team bracket. The 64-team tournament begins with first-round games on March 21 and 22, then wraps up with the Final Four games in Phoenix, Arizona on April 6 and the national championship on April 8.

University of Connecticut

Seed: 1

Region: East

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 58 (tie) National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 18,983

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $20,366

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $43,034

Learn more about the University of Connecticut.

Iowa State University of Science and Technology

Seed: 2

Region: East

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 115 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 25,241

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $10,133

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $26,617

Learn more about Iowa State University of Science and Technology.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Seed: 3

Region: East

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 35 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 35,120

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $17,572

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $36,068

Learn more about the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Auburn University (AL)

Seed: 4

Region: East

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 93 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 25,379

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,536

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $33,944

Learn more about Auburn University.

San Diego State University (CA)

Seed: 5

Region: East

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 105 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 31,724

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $8,290

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $20,170

Learn more about San Diego State University.

Brigham Young University (UT)

Seed: 6

Region: East

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 115 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 31,401

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $6,496

Learn more about Brigham Young University.

Washington State University

Seed: 7

Region: East

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 178 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 22,612

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,997

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $29,073

Learn more about Washington State University.

Florida Atlantic University

Seed: 8

Region: East

Conference: American Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 209 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 24,229

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $6,099

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $21,655

Learn more about Florida Atlantic University.

Northwestern University (IL)

Seed: 9

Region: East

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 9 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 8,659

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $65,997

Learn more about Northwestern University.

Drake University (IA)

Seed: 10

Region: East

Conference: Missouri Valley Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 178 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 2,835

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $50,114

Learn more about Drake University.

Duquesne University (PA)

Seed: 11

Region: East

Conference: Atlantic 10 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 151 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 5,095

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $47,146

Learn more about Duquesne University.

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Seed: 12

Region: East

Conference: American Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 142 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 13,032

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,040

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $26,520

Learn more about University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Yale University (CT)

Seed: 13

Region: East

Conference: Ivy League

U.S. News rank and category: 5, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 6,645

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $64,700

Learn more about Yale University.

Morehead State University (KY)

Seed: 14

Region: East

Conference: Ohio Valley Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 45 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 8,218

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $9,838

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $14,706

Learn more about Morehead State University.

South Dakota State University

Seed: 15

Region: East

Conference: Summit League

U.S. News rank and category: 296 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 9,921

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $9,299

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,809

Learn more about South Dakota State University.

Stetson University (FL)

Seed: 16

Region: East

Conference: Atlantic Sun Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 4, Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 2,561

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $55,220

Learn more about Stetson University.

East Region

1. University of Connecticut: 58 (tie), National Universities

2. Iowa State University: 115 (tie), National Universities

3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: 35 (tie), National Universities

4. Auburn University (AL): 93 (tie), National Universities

5. San Diego State University (CA): 105 (tie), National Universities

6. Brigham Young University (UT): 115 (tie), National Universities

7. Washington State University: 178 (tie), National Universities

8. Florida Atlantic University: 209 (tie), National Universities

9. Northwestern University (IL): 9 (tie), National Universities

10. Drake University (IA): 178 (tie), National Universities

11. Duquesne University (PA): 151 (tie), National Universities

12. University of Alabama at Birmingham: 142 (tie), National Universities

13. Yale University (CT): 5, National Universities

14. Morehead State University (KY): 45 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

15. South Dakota State University: 296 (tie), National Universities

16. Stetson University (FL): 4, Regional Universities (South)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Seed: 1

Region: West

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 22 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 20,210

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $8,998

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $39,338

Learn more about the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

University of Arizona

Seed: 2

Region: West

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 115 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 40,407

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,937

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $37,355

Learn more about the University of Arizona.

Baylor University (TX)

Seed: 3

Region: West

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 93 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 15,213

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $54,844

Learn more about Baylor University.

The University of Alabama

Seed: 4

Region: West

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 170 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 32,458

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,900

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $33,200

Learn more about The University of Alabama.

Saint Mary’s College of California

Seed: 5

Region: West

Conference: West Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 4 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 2,003

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $56,134

Learn more about Saint Mary’s College of California.

Clemson University (SC)

Seed: 6

Region: West

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 86 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 22,566

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $15,558

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $39,502

Learn more about Clemson University.

University of Dayton (OH)

Seed: 7

Region: West

Conference: Atlantic 10 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 133 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 8,416

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $47,600

Learn more about the University of Dayton.

Mississippi State University

Seed: 8

Region: West

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 216 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 18,305

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $9,815

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $26,580

Learn more about Mississippi State University.

Michigan State University

Seed: 9

Region: West

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 60 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 39,201

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $15,372

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $41,958

Learn more about Michigan State University.

University of Nevada, Reno

Seed: 10

Region: West

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 195 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 16,973

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $8,994

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $25,950

Learn more about the University of Nevada, Reno.

University of New Mexico

Seed: 11

Region: West

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 236 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 15,914

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $10,092

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $26,452

Learn more about the University of New Mexico.

Grand Canyon University (AZ)

Seed: 12

Region: West

Conference: Western Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 395-435, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 65,870

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $17,800

Learn more about Grand Canyon University.

College of Charleston (SC)

Seed: 13

Region: West

Conference: Colonial Athletic Association

U.S. News rank and category: 9 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 9,972

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,978

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $36,858

Learn more about College of Charleston.

Colgate University (NY)

Seed: 14

Region: West

Conference: Patriot League

U.S. News rank and category: 21 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 3,130

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $67,024

Learn more about Colgate University.

California State University–Long Beach

Seed: 15

Region: West

Conference: Big West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 105 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 32,711

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $6,904

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $17,200

Learn more about California State University–Long Beach.

Howard University (Washington, D.C.)

Seed: 16

Region: West

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 115 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 9,809

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $33,344

Learn more about Howard University.

Wagner College (NY)

Region: West

Conference: Northeast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 1,591

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $52,000

Learn more about Wagner College.

West Region

1. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: 22 (tie), National Universities

2. University of Arizona: 115 (tie), National Universities

3. Baylor University (TX): 93 (tie), National Universities

4. The University of Alabama: 170 (tie), National Universities

5. Saint Mary’s College of California: 4 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

6. Clemson University (SC): 86 (tie), National Universities

7. University of Dayton (OH): 133 (tie), National Universities

8. Mississippi State University: 216 (tie), National Universities

9. Michigan State University: 60 (tie), National Universities

10. University of Nevada, Reno: 195 (tie), National Universities

11. University of New Mexico: 236 (tie), National Universities

12. Grand Canyon University (AZ): 395-435, National Universities

13. College of Charleston (SC): 9 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

14. Colgate University (NY): 21 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

15. California State University–Long Beach: 105 (tie), National Universities

16. Howard University (Washington, D.C.): 115 (tie), National Universities

16. Wagner College: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

University of Houston (TX)

Seed: 1

Region: South

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 133 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 37,943

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,870

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $27,110

Learn more about the University of Houston.

Marquette University (WI)

Seed: 2

Region: South

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 86 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 7,528

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $48,700

Learn more about Marquette University.

University of Kentucky

Seed: 3

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 159 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 22,735

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $13,212

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $33,406

Learn more about the University of Kentucky.

Duke University (NC)

Seed: 4

Region: South

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 7 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 6,640

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $66,172

Learn more about Duke University.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Seed: 5

Region: South

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 35 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 37,230

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,205

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $40,603

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Texas Tech University

Seed: 6

Region: South

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 216 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 32,579

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,852

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $24,092

Learn more about Texas Tech University.

University of Florida

Seed: 7

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 28 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 34,552

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $6,381

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $28,658

Learn more about the University of Florida.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Seed: 8

Region: South

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 159 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 19,189

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $10,108

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $27,748

Learn more about the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Texas A&M University

Seed: 9

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 47 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 57,512

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,413

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $40,607

Learn more about Texas A&M University.

Boise State University (ID)

Seed: 10

Region: South

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 332 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 22,962

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $8,782

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $26,976

Learn more about Boise State University.

University of Colorado Boulder

Seed: 10

Region: South

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 105 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 31,103

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $13,622

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $41,966

Learn more about the University of Colorado Boulder.

North Carolina State University

Seed: 11

Region: South

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 60 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 26,254

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $9,105

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $31,976

Learn more about North Carolina State University.

James Madison University (VA)

Seed: 12

Region: South

Conference: Sun Belt Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 124 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 20,346

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $13,576

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $30,790

Learn more about James Madison University.

University of Vermont

Seed: 13

Region: South

Conference: America East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 133 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 11,898

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $18,890

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $43,890

Learn more about the University of Vermont.

Oakland University (MI)

Seed: 14

Region: South

Conference: Horizon League

U.S. News rank and category: 332 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 12,841

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $14,694

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $23,188

Learn more about Oakland University.

Western Kentucky University

Seed: 15

Region: South

Conference: Conference USA

U.S. News rank and category: 361 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 14,440

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,436

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $27,000

Learn more about Western Kentucky University.

Longwood University (VA)

Seed: 16

Region: South

Conference: Big South

U.S. News rank and category: 21 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 3,154

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $15,200

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $27,410

Learn more about Longwood University.

South Region

1. University of Houston (TX): 133 (tie), National Universities

2. Marquette University (WI): 83 (tie), National Universities

3. University of Kentucky: 159 (tie), National Universities

4. Duke University (NC): 7 (tie), National Universities

5. University of Wisconsin–Madison: 35 (tie), National Universities

6. Texas Tech University: 216 (tie), National Universities

7. University of Florida: 28 (tie), National Universities

8. University of Nebraksa–Lincoln: 159 (tie), National Universities

9. Texas A&M University: 47 (tie), National Universities

10. Boise State University (ID): 332 (tie), National Universities

10. University of Colorado Boulder: 105 (tie), National Universities

11. North Carolina State University: 60 (tie), National Universities

12. James Madison University: 124 (tie), National Universities

13. University of Vermont: 133 (tie), National Universities

14. Oakland University (MI): 332 (tie), National Universities

15. Western Kentucky University: 361 (tie), National Universities

16. Longwood (VA): 21 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Purdue University–Main Campus (IN)

Seed: 1

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 43 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 37,949

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $9,992

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $28,794

Learn more about Purdue University–Main Campus.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Seed: 2

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 105 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 27,039

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $13,244

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $31,434

Learn more about the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Creighton University (NE)

Seed: 3

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 124 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 4,290

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $47,000

Learn more about Creighton University.

University of Kansas

Seed: 4

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 151 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 19,241

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,167

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $28,035

Learn more about the University of Kansas.

Gonzaga University (WA)

Seed: 5

Region: Midwest

Conference: West Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 93 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 5,084

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $53,500

Learn more about Gonzaga University.

University of South Carolina

Seed: 6

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 124 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 27,343

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,688

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $33,928

Learn more about the University of South Carolina.

University of Texas at Austin

Seed: 7

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 32, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 41,309

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $11,698

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $41,070

Learn more about the University of Texas at Austin.

Utah State University

Seed: 8

Region: Midwest

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 269 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 24,835

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $9,228

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $24,802

Learn more about Utah State University.

Texas Christian University

Seed: 9

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 98 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 10,523

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $57,220

Learn more about Texas Christian University.

University of Virginia

Seed: 10

Region: Midwest

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 24 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 17,496

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $22,323

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $58,950

Learn more about the University of Virginia.

Colorado State University

Seed: 10

Region: Midwest

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 151 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 26,062

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,896

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $33,752

Learn more about Colorado State University.

University of Oregon

Seed: 11

Region: Midwest

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 98 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 19,565

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $14,751

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $41,194

Learn more about the University of Oregon.

McNeese State University (LA)

Seed: 12

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southland Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 86 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 5,707

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $8,440

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $9,940

Learn more about McNeese State University.

Samford University (AL)

Seed: 13

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 185 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 3,672

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $38,144

Learn more about Samford University.

The University of Akron (OH)

Seed: 14

Region: Midwest

Conference: Mid-American Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 361 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 11,323

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $12,799

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $17,239

Learn more about The University of Akron.

Saint Peter’s University (NJ)

Seed: 15

Region: Midwest

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 45 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 2,068

Tuition and fees (2023-2024): $41,054

Learn more about Saint Peter’s University.

Grambling State University (LA)

Seed: 16

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 100 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 4,405

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $7,683

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $16,706

Learn more about Grambling State University.

Montana State University

Seed: 16

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Sky Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 303 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2022): 14,648

In-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $7,727

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2023-2024): $27,990

Learn more about Montana State University.

Midwest Region

1. Purdue University–Main Campus (IN): 43 (tie), National Universities

2. University of Tennessee, Knoxville: 105 (tie), National Universities

3. Creighton University (NE): 124 (tie), National Universities

4. University of Kansas: 151 (tie), National Universities

5. Gonzaga University (WA): 93 (tie), National Universities

6. University of South Carolina: 124 (tie), National Universities

7. University of Texas at Austin: 32, National Universities

8. Utah State University: 269 (tie), National Universities

9. Texas Christian University: 98 (tie), National Universities

10. University of Virginia: 24 (tie), National Universities

10. Colorado State University: 151 (tie), National Universities

11. University of Oregon: 98 (tie), National Universities

12. McNeese State University (LA): 86 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

13. Samford University (AL): 185 (tie), National Universities

14. The University of Akron (OH): 361 (tie), National Universities

15. Saint Peter’s University (NJ): 45 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

16. Grambling State University (LA): 100 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

16. Montana State University: 303 (tie), National Universities

Find out more about U.S. News’ Best Colleges.

Don’t see your school here? Access the U.S. News College Compass to find tuition and fees data, complete rankings and much more. Sign up for the U.S. News Extra Help: College Admissions free email newsletter to receive expert advice twice a month.

More from U.S. News

Name, Image, Likeness: What College Athletes Should Know About NCAA Rules

Sports Betting on College Campuses: What to Know

Playing a Sport in Each NCAA Division: What to Know

Where NCAA Tournament Schools Rank Among U.S. News Best Colleges originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/21/24: This article has been updated with new information.