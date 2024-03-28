MillerKnoll, Chemours fall; Verint Systems, RH rise, Thursday, 3/28/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Verint Systems Inc., up $2.06…

Verint Systems Inc., up $2.06 to $33.15

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

RH, up $51.27 to $348.26.

The furniture and housewares chain said it expects higher demand in 2024.

MillerKnoll Inc., down $5.77 to $24.76.

The furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Chemours Co., down $2.62 to $26.26.

The chemical company gave investors a disappointing sales forecast for its Titanium Technologies segment.

Rumble Inc., down 42 cents to $8.08.

The online video platform and cloud services business reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Home Depot Inc., down $2.29 to $383.60.

The home improvement retailer will buy SRS Distribution, a materials supplier, for about $18.25 billion.

Braze Inc., down $6.28 to $44.30.

The cloud-based software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. up 67 cents to $21.69.

The drugstore chain’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

