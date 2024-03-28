MillerKnoll, Chemours fall; Verint Systems, RH rise, Thursday, 3/28/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Verint Systems Inc., up $2.06 to $33.15
The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
RH, up $51.27 to $348.26.
The furniture and housewares chain said it expects higher demand in 2024.
MillerKnoll Inc., down $5.77 to $24.76.
The furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.
Chemours Co., down $2.62 to $26.26.
The chemical company gave investors a disappointing sales forecast for its Titanium Technologies segment.
Rumble Inc., down 42 cents to $8.08.
The online video platform and cloud services business reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.
Home Depot Inc., down $2.29 to $383.60.
The home improvement retailer will buy SRS Distribution, a materials supplier, for about $18.25 billion.
Braze Inc., down $6.28 to $44.30.
The cloud-based software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. up 67 cents to $21.69.
The drugstore chain’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
