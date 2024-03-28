Agile Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The developer of prescription contraceptive products for women posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $14.5 million, or $6.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at 37 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $11.75.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGRX

