10 Best Foods for Hair Growth

Nutrition plays an important role in hair health.

Most people probably know there are diets for weight loss, foods that can boost your immune system and eating regimens for your muscles. But what may not be as widely known are the foods that bolster hair growth, luster and durability.

“Genetics, age and environment are all going to play a role in how luscious your locks look,” says Keri Glassman, a registered dietitian based in New York City. “However, just like nutrition plays a major role in preventing disease and improving the quality of life, it also contributes to just how shiny and thick your ponytail may be.”

In fact, healthy hair is a result of a combination of good health in general and mindful health care practices, according to research published in Clinics in Dermatology in 2021. A number of nutritional deficiencies results in poor hair health and can negatively affect hair structure, texture and viability, researchers wrote. While the ways that individual nutrients contribute to hair growth and maintenance have not yet been fully understood, there are an array of risk factors that predispose individuals to a nutritional deficiency.

These risk factors include age, malnutrition, malabsorption and a nutritional deficiency.

Taking care of your hair health is important because we all lose hair on a daily basis. People typically have more than 100,000 hairs on their scalp, according to a review available in the National Library of Medicine. That sounds like a lot of hair follicles, but on average, you lose 50 to 100 hairs a day as part of the normal hair growth and loss cycle, says Glassman, who’s also the founder and chief executive officer of Nutritious Life, a nutrition and lifestyle media company based in New York City.

Foods that help hair growth

A healthy diet that provides plenty of vitamins and minerals can contribute to shiny, fuller locks, says Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

These nutrients are particularly helpful for hair growth:

— Iron.

— Omega-3 fatty acids.

— Protein.

— Vitamins A, B6 (biotin), B7, B12, C and D.

— Zinc.

While your genetics and other factors beyond your control can affect the health and abundance of your hair, there are certain foods you can eat to protect and grow your hair.

Here are 11 of the best foods for hair growth:

Almonds

Almonds are a nutritional powerhouse that can benefit hair growth in a number of ways. Almonds provide an excellent source of vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant, says Erin Palinski-Wade, a registered dietitian based in Sparta, New Jersey.

Vitamin E has been shown to increase capillary circulation in the scalp, which may in turn help to support hair growth, Palinksi-Wade says.

That’s not all. Almonds are also a good source of plant-based protein and healthy unsaturated fats, which not only act as a source of energy, but may benefit hair growth, as well. Unsaturated fats are considered healthy fats, which can help lower your LDL or “bad” cholesterol.

Beans

This small food has a wealth of nutrients good for your hair, as do other legumes like lentils and peas, says Lauren Manaker, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina. For starters, beans are a good source of plant-based protein. Research suggests that adequate protein intake can help reduce the risk of hair loss.

Beans also contain iron and zinc, which support hair growth. A small study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology in 2018 concluded that zinc levels were lower among women with female androgenetic alopecia, a form of pattern hair loss.

Research published in the journal Dermatology Practical & Conceptual says that iron deficiency, which is a common cause of anemia, is a well-known cause of hair loss.

Dark green vegetables

Broccoli, spinach and Swiss chard contain iron and other hair-healthy nutrients, including vitamins A and C and folate. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect your hair from oxidative damage. It plays a role in collagen production, which can help support healthy hair.

Besides contributing to healthy hair, dark green vegetables provide an array of other health benefits, according to the Agriculture Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For example, dark green leafy vegetables — like kale and spinach — are great sources of vitamins A, C, E and K. Vitamin A is important for vision; vitamin C boosts your body’s immune system; vitamin E is important for blood, brain and skin health; and vitamin K strengthens your bones and is important for blood clotting.

Meanwhile, broccoli, bok choy and mustard are rich in B vitamins, which are important for brain function, cardiovascular and cell health, energy and nerve function.

Eggs

Getting enough protein is fundamental to hair growth, and eggs are a great source of high-quality protein. Eggs also contain biotin, a nutrient that plays a role in the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for maintaining healthy hair.

“There are lots of ways to eat eggs,” Manaker says. “You can add scrambled or hard-boiled eggs to salads, add eggs to soup and fry eggs for a sandwich.”

Other foods high in biotin include:

— Almonds.

— Avocados.

— Low-fat cheese.

— Peanuts.

— Wheat bran.

Fruits and vegetables

In addition to dark green vegetables, veggies in general contain micronutrients and vitamins that are good for hair growth, Manaker says. The same holds true for a wide array of fruits.

Citrus fruits, in particular, contain plenty of vitamin C, which can support collagen formation that’s essential to maintaining healthy hair.

There are plenty of citrus fruits to choose from, including:

— Clementines.

— Oranges.

— Lemons.

— Limes.

— Grapefruit.

Lean red meat

Consuming lean red meat is a good way to make sure you get the nutrients you need to promote hair growth, Manaker says.

Lean red meat is a good source of zinc and iron. Zinc is an antioxidant, which protects your body from oxidative stress that can harm your hair. Antioxidants occur naturally in the body through metabolism and are also present in some foods, particularly plant-based foods. Antioxidants may also protect healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals that are associated with chronic diseases, like cancer, diabetes and heart disease. They also protect against the detrimental effects of aging.

Getting enough iron can help prevent anemia, which is associated with hair loss.

Oysters

When it comes to foods that contain nutrients that support hair growth, it’s hard to beat oysters, which — like lean red meat — are a good source of zinc and protein. Zinc helps regulate your body’s production of androgens, hormones that, at low levels, are associated with hair loss, Manaker says. People with low levels of androgens can also suffer from dandruff.

Other good sources of zinc include:

— Crabs.

— Clams.

— Liver.

— Wheat germ.

Oysters are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids comprise part of the membranes surrounding the cells in our body.

“Omega-3 fatty acids help prevent inflammation around hair follicles, which is helpful in keeping those hair follicles healthy and preventing hair loss,” Glassman says.

Omega-3s also provide an array of health benefits, including:

— Boosting memory.

— Helping to shield against heart attack and strokes.

— Increasing blood flow to the brain, boosting sharpness.

— Lowering cholesterol.

— Improving mood.

Pumpkin

Everyone knows that pumpkin is a key ingredient in holiday pies. Pumpkin also contains healthy amounts of beta carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A, a nourishing agent for your hair and skin, Manaker says. Vitamin A protects against dull hair and dry skin, which is a leading cause of dandruff.

Research published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine showed that pumpkin seed oil could help the effects of a form of alopecia in men. In the study, some of the 76 male participants took pumpkin seed oil capsules, while others received placebos. Following 24 weeks of treatment, the men who were treated with pumpkin seed oil experienced a 40% increase in their average hair count without any adverse effects. Researchers concluded that pumpkin seed oil is safe and effective and should be considered as an alternative treatment for hair loss.

Seafood

Some research suggests that omega-3 fatty acids are helpful for hair growth. In a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, researchers concluded that mackerel-derived fermented fish oil and one of its components promote hair growth.

Good seafood sources of omega-3s include:

— Anchovies.

— Herring.

— Mackerel.

— Salmon.

— Sardines.

— Tuna.

Certain nuts and seeds

Another good source of healthy fatty acids to boost your hair growth is nuts and seeds.

A study, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, assessed the effects of taking omega-3 and omega-6 supplements and antioxidants for six months on the hair of 120 women. Researchers concluded that taking the supplements and the antioxidants were efficient in protecting against hair loss, improving hair density and reducing the proportion of thinning hair.

Certain nuts and seeds are excellent plant sources for omega-3s and omega-6s, including:

— Chia seeds.

— Flaxseeds.

— Pumpkin seeds.

— Sunflower seeds.

— Walnuts.

Other good sources of omega-6s include:

— Eggs.

— Mayonnaise.

— Peanut butter.

— Safflower oil.

— Tofu.

Sweet potatoes

In addition to being tasty, sweet potatoes are, like pumpkin, packed with beta carotene, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect your hair health, Manaker says. Sweet potatoes are also low in calories, which is helpful if you’re trying to lose weight, and high in fiber, which is good for avoiding constipation and boosting your gut health.

Other foods high in beta carotene include:

— Apricots.

— Asparagus.

— Butternut squash.

— Cantaloupe.

— Carrots.

— Kale.

— Romaine lettuce.

