Huron Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $321.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $313.7 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.6 million, or $3.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN

