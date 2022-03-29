RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Inno Madness 2022: Here are your final 2 contenders for the title

Washington Business Journal

March 29, 2022, 1:25 PM

And just like that, we’re down to the final two teams in this year’s Inno Madness competition.

The two underdogs — both health care startups — will face off in the championship. OxiWear of Arlington, Shavini Fernando’s medical device startup developing a blood-oxygen-level monitor, will compete against Rose Health of D.C., Kavi Misri’s mental health platform helping doctors get patients care.

But with every win comes a loss, and today, we say goodbye to Fairfax restaurant management startup MarginEdge and McLean kidney care company Somatus, the contest’s 2021 victor.

You’ll notice the results differ from the votes shown in the online survey. Because of some voting irregularities, we have removed duplicate and irregular votes, and recalculated the totals. Still, both races were close — a battle for the record books.

Check out the bracket below to see the final matchup. And ICYMI, here are Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Round 4.

It’s time to pick your favorite company…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

