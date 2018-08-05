How to Tell if a Watermelon Is Ripe

The other day I was in the supermarket and a random shopper turned to me with a cantaloupe in her hand and asked, “Do you think this is ripe?” As a dietitian, I tell people…

The other day I was in the supermarket and a random shopper turned to me with a cantaloupe in her hand and asked, “Do you think this is ripe?” As a dietitian, I tell people all the time to eat lots of fruit, so I applauded what she was putting in her cart. But my heart also sank a little bit because the truth is, I wasn’t 100 percent certain what to tell her. After smelling the melon and assuring her — with my fingers crossed — it was ripe, I went home to do my research on thick-skinned fruits. Here’s what I learned:

Watermelon

No matter its size, a ripe watermelon should feel rather heavy in your hands. Look for the yellow spot on the underside of the melon — this is the part where the stem was that sat on the ground. If this spot is creamy yellow, it should be ripe. And for the fun part: Put the melon close to your ear and tap it. If it sounds hollow inside, you’ve got yourself a winner.

[See: 11 Wonderful Ways to Use Watermelon.]

Cantaloupe

Just like a watermelon, a ripe cantaloupe should feel heavy for its size and its round spot on the bottom should appear a creamy yellow. The spot should also be ever so slightly soft, not squishy, and emit a sweet aroma. (Phew! My grocery store friend did go home with a ripe ‘lope.) The base color of the cantaloupe should also be orange or golden.

Honeydew

To tell if a honeydew melon is ripe, follow most of the same strategies you’d use for a cantaloupe. The one difference is the color: Honeydews, contrary to popular belief or my ignorance, should not be overly green. Instead, the color should be a more consistent yellow, cream or even close to white.

Pineapple

While the color of a cantaloupe or honeydew matters, that isn’t the usually case with pineapples. From what I could find out, the external color is not indicative of a pineapple’s ripeness. However, if the pineapple is very green, has browned leaves, is bruised or overly dry, pass on it. Just like with all the other melons, focus on the sweet aroma to tell how ready it is to eat. While I’ve always tested pineapples by seeing how easily the leaves pull out from the top, it’s unclear if that tactic has merit.

[See: How 16 Fruits Boost Your Health.]

Mango

Just like our friend the pineapple, color isn’t always the best sign for ripeness when it comes to mangoes. And that’s perhaps because mangoes come in so many different colors depending on where they were grown. Instead, pick a mango with firm skin that gives a little when gently pressed and emits fruit aroma when you hold it close to your nose.

Papaya

With a papaya, color does matter. A papaya is fully ripe when it is bright yellow. This might be harder to find in a store, so if that’s the case, buy ones that are mostly yellow or even a little green and allow them to fully ripen at home. One quick way to do this is to put it in a brown paper bag and leave on the kitchen counter.The papaya’s skin should also be firm and yield to gentle pressure.

[See: 7 Ways to Hack Your Grocery Trip for Weight Loss.]

Avocado

Yes, avocado is actually a fruit. As with some of the fruits above, a standard color tip may be difficult to apply to avocados since there are different varieties. But typically, if you’re comparing avocados with the same origin, choose one darker in color and free of bruises. As with the mango and papaya, the skin should be firm, yet yield to gentle pressure. If there is a small stem or cap on the avocado, it should easily come off. If you can’t find a ripe avocado in the store, simply leave the unripe ones out on the counter and they’ll be guac-ready in no time.

More from U.S. News

6 Fruits and Vegetables You Should Eat This Fall

Green Smoothies 101: Health Benefits and Recipes

10 Picnic Foods That Won’t Spoil in Warm Weather

How to Tell if a Watermelon Is Ripe originally appeared on usnews.com