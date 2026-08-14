Alabama running back AK Dear to miss 6 weeks with an ankle injury, reports say

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama running back AK Dear is expected to miss about six weeks because of an ankle…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama running back AK Dear is expected to miss about six weeks because of an ankle injury sustained in a preseason scrimmage, according to reports.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said Thursday that Dear was injured in the first of two scrimmages and would be evaluated. Tests revealed the severity of the injury, 247Sports and On3 reported Friday.

“It was unfortunate because he was having a real nice scrimmage there with the touches he got,” DeBoer said.

Dear, a redshirt freshman from Mississippi, had been in the mix for the starting job to replace Jam Miller. The Crimson Tide will now turn to highly touted freshman Trae’shawn Brown, EJ Crowell and Daniel Hill. Hill led the team with six rushing touchdowns in 2025.

Dear had 140 yards rushing and three scores in five games.

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