Quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin teaming up to power Utah’s offense again

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two quarterbacks will share snaps in Utah’s offense for a second straight season. Devon Dampier…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two quarterbacks will share snaps in Utah’s offense for a second straight season.

Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin have both returned to the Utes, looking to build on successful debut campaigns. But this is not a typical setup of two quarterbacks battling in camp to earn the right to lead the offense. Dampier will start and Ficklin will serve as his backup.

That doesn’t mean both players won’t see plenty of snaps.

First-year offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven plans to feature both Dampier and Ficklin in the offense, much like his predecessor Jason Beck did in 2025 before departing to Michigan.

“Both of them embrace their role,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. “Both of them are very competitive and understand their number can be called at any time. It also allows for us to be a little bit creative and do some things with their skill sets that can cause issues with defenses.”

Defenses struggled to corral Dampier and Ficklin last season. Their explosive running helped Utah put together one of the top offenses in the Big 12.

The Utes led the Big 12 in total offense (482.9 yards per game), rushing offense (266.3 ypg) and scoring offense (41.3 points per game) last season while also ranking in the top four nationally in all three categories. Dampier and Ficklin combined to produce 66% of Utah’s total yardage and 39% of the team’s rushing yardage.

Maintaining or exceeding that level of production will be critical for a Utah team facing uncertainty because of inexperienced offensive and defensive lines in Scalley’s first full season at the helm. McGiven is tailoring his playbook — which resembles, conceptually, the schemes that Beck used with the Utes — to showcase the abilities of both players.

“McGiven’s offense is literally amazing. It can help me become a complete quarterback,” Ficklin said. “He just gives you that freedom to be yourself and play ball.”

Becoming a more complete quarterback is a common goal Dampier and Ficklin share heading into the new season.

Dampier played through a sports hernia for much of last season.

Even while not playing at 100%, he still threw for 2,490 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 835 yards and 10 scores on the ground. He also proved to be an accurate passer, completing 63.5% of his attempts and throwing just five interceptions. His best performance came in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-22 victory over Nebraska.

Now back at full strength, Dampier wants to make strides as a passer and believes what he is learning from McGiven’s offense can unlock his full potential.

“He tells me all the time he wants to dedicate this offense to what he feels I do best,” Dampier said. “I’m happy he respects my talents and what I can do, so we can thrive as an offense.”

Ficklin also wants to progress into being more of a true dual-threat playmaker. He struggled through the air during his first career start against Colorado, completing just 45.5% of his passes. That contrasted sharply with his running production as he churned out 151 yards for his first career 100-yard game.

Ficklin followed with a career-best 166 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries against Baylor three weeks later.

“Last year, I was more of a runner,” Ficklin said. “This year, I want to become more of that complete quarterback.”

A beneficial competition has emerged between the two quarterbacks. Even though Dampier is the starter, he credits sharing the quarterback room with Ficklin as an effective catalyst for his own progression as a dual-threat quarterback.

“We just keep elevating each other where, eventually when he takes over, he’s gonna be that guy, and he’s also pushing me to be that guy right now,” Dampier said.

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