UTSA and Coastal Carolina match up in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Coastal Carolina (6-6) vs. UTSA (6-6), Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: UTSA by 6.5.

BOTTOM LINE

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature UTSA against Coastal Carolina.

KEY MATCHUP

The Roadrunners have the 17th-ranked offense in the FBS in yards per game (447.4). They will be up against a Chanticleers defense ranked 102nd, allowing 405.6 yards per game.

Coastal Carolina has the 50th-ranked offense in the FBS, averaging 29.8 points per game. UTSA’s defense is 108th, allowing 31.3 points per contest.

LAST GAME

UTSA lost 29-24 to Army. Owen McCown threw for 207 yards on 17-of-28 attempts (60.7%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 50 yards. Brandon High had 61 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Devin McCuin had three receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina won 48-27 over Georgia State. Ethan Vasko led the Chanticleers with 200 yards on 13-of-17 passing (76.5%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown. Christian Washington had 124 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. Senika McKie put up 81 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: McCown ranks 16th in the country with 3,170 passing yards (264.2 per game) while completing 62% of passes (271 for 437), with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has 303 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 25.3 per game. Robert Henry has 130 carries for 706 rushing yards (64.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 21 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown. Willie McCoy has 28 receptions for 536 yards (53.6 per game) and has four touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina: Vasko has 2,110 passing yards (175.8 per game) while completing 54.6% of passes (148 for 271), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has 447 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 37.3 per game. Braydon Bennett has 112 carries for 727 rushing yards (60.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He also has 21 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Tucker has 31 receptions for 540 yards (45 per game) and has six touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTSA has outscored opponents by 1 point per game this season, while Coastal Carolina has been outscored by 0.8 per game.

UTSA owns the 82nd-ranked defense this year (383.8 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 17th-best with a tally of 447.4 yards per game.

Coastal Carolina ranks 71st with 382.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 102nd with 405.6 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

