Former Georgia, Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada heading to Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former Georgia and Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada is heading to Sacramento State.

The well-traveled Rashada announced his latest destination on Instagram Friday.

Rashada did not appear in any games for the Bulldogs after spending his freshman season at Arizona State. He started three games for the Sun Devils, throwing for 485 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Rashada initially agreed to play at Miami coming out of Pittsburg High School in California, but signed a letter of intent to play at Florida. He didn’t play for the Gators and later sued coach Billy Napier and the program’s top booster over a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million.

Rashada has three years of eligibility left.

