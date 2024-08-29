Live Radio
Drake’s season opener against Division-II Quincy called off at halftime after lengthy weather delay

The Associated Press

August 29, 2024, 11:48 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake’s season opener against Division-II Quincy (Illinois) Thursday night was declared a no contest after the teams agreed to cancel the game following a lengthy delay caused by lightning.

The Bulldogs, the defending Pioneer Football League champions, led the visitors 10-0 at halftime when the game was delayed and subsequently called off.

