ACC mulling division-free football scheduling model by 2023

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 8:59 PM

The Atlantic Coast Conference is mulling a change to its football scheduling model that could include the elimination of divisions by 2023.

Discussions are taking place during the league’s annual spring meetings. The focus is a 3-5-5 model that would have teams playing three opponents as permanent scheduling partners annually then rotating through the other 10 teams over two seasons in that eight-game schedule.

Currently, teams can go years without meeting and have one permanent cross-division opponent.

The discussions come after the ACC’s 2020 season nixed divisions and added Notre Dame for one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

