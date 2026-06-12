Clemson receiver Tristan Smith granted temporary injunction for 5th season by South Carolina judge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith was granted a temporary injunction by a South Carolina judge on…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith was granted a temporary injunction by a South Carolina judge on Friday that prevents the NCAA from ruling him ineligible for the 2026 football season.

The NCAA denied Smith’s waiver for a fifth year after he played two seasons at a junior college, one year at Southeast Missouri State and last season with the Tigers.

Smith responded with a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Jessica A. Salvini, a circuit court judge in South Carolina, ruled in Smith’s favor based on precedent set when Malik Benson and Diego Pavia challenged NCAA eligibility rules for athletes coming from junior colleges.

Smith had 24 receptions for 239 yards with a touchdown in 13 games, including four starts, last season at Clemson. He transferred from Southeast Missouri State after spending two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

The Tigers were 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC last year, their worst season under coach Dabo Swinney since he had a losing record in 2010.

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