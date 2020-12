The Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, Saturday, Noon ESPN

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Michigan, Saturday, Noon FOX

No. 6 Florida vs. LSU, Saturday, 7 p.m. ESPN

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 18 Tulsa, Saturday, 4 p.m. ESPN2

No. 8 Indiana vs. Purdue, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. BTN

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 20 North Carolina, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ABC

No. 11 Coastal Carolina at Troy, Saturday, 3 p.m. ESPN+

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri, Saturday, Noon SECN

No. 13 Oklahoma at West Virginia, Saturday, Noon ABC

No. 14 BYU vs. San Diego State, Saturday, 10 p.m. ESPN2

No. 15 Northwestern vs. Illinois, Saturday, Noon ESPN2

No. 16 Southern Cal at UCLA, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ABC

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. FS1

No. 21 Colorado vs. Utah, Friday, 9:30 p.m. FS1

No. 23 Texas at Kansas, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

No. 24 Buffalo vs. Akron, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CBSN

