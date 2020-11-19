U.Md. cancels 2nd straight game

The University of Maryland has canceled their game set for Saturday at home against Michigan State — their second consecutive cancellation amid a surge of coronavirus cases affecting the team, including head coach Michael Locksley.

“Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State,” the athletic department said in a statement Thursday. “The game will not be rescheduled.”

The move comes on the heels of the cancellation of last week’s scheduled game against Ohio State.

The department added that 15 players and seven members of the staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in the statement.

“This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together.

“As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”