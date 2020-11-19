CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » U.Md. cancels 2nd straight game

U.Md. cancels 2nd straight game

Rick Massimo

November 19, 2020, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The University of Maryland has canceled their game set for Saturday at home against Michigan State — their second consecutive cancellation amid a surge of coronavirus cases affecting the team, including head coach Michael Locksley.

“Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State,” the athletic department said in a statement Thursday. “The game will not be rescheduled.”

The move comes on the heels of the cancellation of last week’s scheduled game against Ohio State.

The department added that 15 players and seven members of the staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in the statement.

“This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together.

“As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Navy seeing 'explosion' in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up