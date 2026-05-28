Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire proud of Brendan Sorsby for getting help with gambling addiction

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said he is proud of transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby for getting…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said he is proud of transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby for getting help with his gambling addiction and that the school will support him no matter what happens after the NCAA initially denied a petition seeking the reinstatement of his eligibility.

“We’re here to support Brendan. I do believe that he made a mistake, and whenever that happens, I do believe there should be consequences,” McGuire said Thursday at the Big 12 spring meetings. “But it’s my opinion that he shouldn’t be penalized for the rest of this year, or his career.”

Sorsby was ruled ineligible after he acknowledged wagering on sports, including on his own team when he was a freshman at Indiana.

The school said Tuesday that the NCAA had denied its petition for his reinstatement, and would appeal the ruling. That came only a week after Texas Tech declared Sorsby ineligible after finalizing an agreed-upon stipulation of facts between the school, the NCAA and the quarterback, a necessary step to initiate the reinstatement process.

Sorsby has completed an inpatient gambling addiction treatment program he entered into last month. The quarterback, who transferred from Cincinnati and got a multimillion-dollar deal for what was supposed to be his final season of college football, can still take part in offseason activities with the Red Raiders.

McGuire said he has spoken with Sorsby multiple times since the Texas native left the treatment facility, and told him to take some time to be with his family before returning to the Lubbock campus.

“I told him to go home for a few days and take a deep breath, and we’ll get him back on campus here in a few days,” McGuire said. “We’re here to support him in every way. And at the end of the day, whatever the ruling is, we’re gonna support him 100%. He chose Texas Tech, so he’s a Red Raider. He’s gonna be a Red Raider for life, and I’ll be a part of his life and help him in any way I can.”

Sorsby has also filed a lawsuit in Lubbock County, Texas, seeking an injunction against the NCAA to allowing him to play for Texas Tech this season after he was one of the biggest transfers of the offseason. A hearing in that case is scheduled Monday.

Tech does have a starter if Sorsby isn’t eligible

If Sorsby isn’t reinstated, Texas Tech’s top quarterback will be Will Hammond, who tore the ACL in his right knee during a 42-0 victory over Oklahoma State last October.

McGuire said Hammond is doing “really good” in his rehab and should be released for full action by around Aug. 21, though that doesn’t mean he would be fully ready for the season opener at home Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian.

Hammond started throwing before spring break and is expected to take part in player-led 7-on-7 sessions that begin next week.

“So he’s in a good spot. I mean, we’re really fortunate to have Will Hammond,” McGuire said. “If he’s not hurt, then we’re not talking about this. It would have been, we wouldn’t have been looking for necessarily a starting quarterback. We’d have been looking for probably a depth piece in that room. And then that money would have be allocated to other positions.”

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