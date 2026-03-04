Pickett scores 18 as Wright State downs Cleveland State 90-61 in Horizon League Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kellen Pickett had 18 points in Wright State’s 90-61 victory over Cleveland State on Wednesday in…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kellen Pickett had 18 points in Wright State’s 90-61 victory over Cleveland State on Wednesday in the Horizon League Tournament.

Top-seeded Wright State plays Monday in the semifinals.

Pickett added six rebounds for the Raiders (21-11). Michael Cooper added 17 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds. TJ Burch shot 6 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Preist Ryan led the way for the Vikings (11-22) with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jaidon Lipscomb added 13 points for Cleveland State. Tre Beard finished with eight points. The loss was the Vikings’ seventh in a row.

Wright State took the lead with 2:44 left in the first half and did not trail again. Pickett led the Raiders with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 37-32 at the break. Wright State extended its lead to 65-42 during the second half, fueled by a 17-3 scoring run. Michael Imariagbe scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

