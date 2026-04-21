Thomas Haugh puts off NBA riches to remain at Florida and chase another national title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Haugh vacationed in Hawaii with his girlfriend and then headed to California to start an…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Haugh vacationed in Hawaii with his girlfriend and then headed to California to start an offseason workout program with one of his best friends, Florida teammate Alex Condon.

In between, he delivered a huge announcement the Gators hope will lead to another national championship.

“I’m coming back, baby!” Haugh said in a video announcement Tuesday.

The All-Southeastern Conference forward said he’s staying at Florida for his senior season, joining Condon in trying to bring another title to Gainesville. Haugh put off potential NBA riches to team with Condon and maybe center Rueben Chinyelu for a final go-around with the Gators.

“All that’s got to wait another year,” Haugh said.

Haugh’s return also means coach Todd Golden likely will stay put despite speculation he would be a candidate for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors if they decide to part ways with Steve Kerr.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Haugh led the team in scoring, averaging 17.1 points, to go along with 6.1 rebounds a game as a junior. He also totaled 73 assists, 58 3-pointers, 36 steals and 33 blocked shots while leading the Gators to the SEC title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 2025 national champions lost to Iowa in the second round of the tournament last month, a sour ending following a solid to a standout season. Haugh played through a foot injury down the stretch.

Haugh is the eighth player to re-sign with Florida, following Condon, point guard Boogie Fland, shooting guard Urban Klavzar and role players Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, Alex Lloyd and Alex Kovatchev. Chinyelu announced Monday he is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, giving Golden a chance to keep the majority of his roster intact.

Haugh was the key piece of the puzzle. The New Oxford, Pennsylvania, native was a first-team All-SEC selection — he received several Player of the Year votes — and was widely considered an NBA lottery pick. But he delayed that move to graduate and chase Florida lore.

Before Haugh’s announcement, oddsmakers listed the Gators as the third choice (11-1 odds) to win the 2027 national title. Haugh’s return boosted Florida (now 7-1) past Duke and only behind defending national champion Michigan (6-1).

Golden also has a commitment from former Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, who spent three years at Florida before transferring and remains close friends with Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu. Aberdeen plans to re-enroll at Florida to finish his degree and is petitioning the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility. He would replace graduate Xaivian Lee.

Golden will have a roster filled with guys versed in his system and familiar with each other. Bringing back Haugh, Condon and maybe Chinyelu would give the Gators arguably the best frontcourt in the country next season.

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