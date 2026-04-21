Columbia’s Riley Weiss named Met Basketball Writers Association Player of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia’s Riley Weiss was chosen as the Met Basketball Writers Association Player of the Year on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia’s Riley Weiss was chosen as the Met Basketball Writers Association Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Weiss set a school record scoring 662 points this past season to lead the Lions to a 25-8 record and the WBIT championship. The junior averaged 21.0 points in the postseason tournament to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

Fairleigh Dickinson coach Stephanie Gaitley was picked as the Maggie Dixon Met Coach of the Year — the fourth time she’s won the award. Gaitley led the Knights to a 30-5 mark. That’s the most wins in a season for the program. FDU was second in the nation in scoring defense and reached the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Gaitley also won the award in 2013, 2018 and 2019 while coaching Fordham.

Seton Hall’s Zahara Bishop was the Rookie of the Year.

Weiss headlined the first team All-Met with Seton Hall’s Savannah Catalon, Fairfield’s Kaety L’Amoreaux, FDU’s Ava Renninger, Princeton’s Madison St. Rose and LIU’s Kadidia Toure.

They will all be honored on Thursday at the 93rd annual Haggerty Awards dinner.

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