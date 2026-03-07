Lehigh Mountain Hawks square off against the Colgate Raiders in Patriot League Tournament

Colgate Raiders (18-14, 12-7 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-16, 12-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Colgate Raiders (18-14, 12-7 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-16, 12-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Colgate square off in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks are 12-7 against Patriot League opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Raiders are 12-7 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Lehigh averages 73.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 74.6 Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 76.7 points per game, 2.1 more than the 74.6 Lehigh gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lehigh won 77-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Nasir Whitlock led Lehigh with 32 points, and Jalen Cox led Colgate with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitlock is averaging 21 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Andrew Urosevic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cox is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 15 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

