Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson stays in the NBA draft after 2 seasons with Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson is keeping his name in the NBA draft after two standout…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson is keeping his name in the NBA draft after two standout seasons with the Red Raiders.

The school said Tuesday that Anderson has officially declared for the next month’s draft. The announcement came a day before the deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the draft and maintain their NCAA eligibility.

Anderson was the Big 12 leader with 7.4 assists and 38.4 minutes played per game as a sophomore this past season, when he also averaged 18.5 points. His 244 assists were a single-season school record and he was a third-team pick on the AP All-America team.

In 68 games (40 starts) over his two seasons with the Red Raiders, he averaged 14.5 points and 4.7 assists per game. They were an NCAA Elite Eight team in 2024-25 and lost in the second round of this year’s NCAA Tournament to Alabama and finished 21st in the final AP poll.

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