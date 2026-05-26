Iowa and UConn will start a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season

Iowa and UConn will begin a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season, the schools announced Tuesday. Iowa will travel to…

Iowa and UConn will begin a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season, the schools announced Tuesday.

Iowa will travel to Connecticut for a Nov. 8 game in Storrs or Hartford. The Huskies will play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2027-28 on a date to be determined.

UConn has won seven of 11 all-time meetings. The teams split the last two, with the Hawkeyes winning 71-69 in the 2024 NCAA semifinals in Cleveland and the Huskies winning 90-64 in the Women’s Champions Classic in New York in December.

UConn reached the NCAA Final Four last season, losing to South Carolina. Iowa lost to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament second round.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.