Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Boston University Terriers play for Patriot League Championship

Boston University Terriers (17-16, 12-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-16, 13-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Boston University in the Patriot League Championship.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 13-7 against Patriot League opponents, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Edouard Benoit averaging 4.9.

The Terriers are 12-8 in Patriot League play. Boston University averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 0-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lehigh’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Boston University allows. Boston University has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mountain Hawks won 70-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Nasir Whitlock led the Mountain Hawks with 30 points, and Chance Gladden led the Terriers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitlock is averaging 21.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Andrew Urosevic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael McNair is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Terriers: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

