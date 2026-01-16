Zediker leads Creighton against Providence after 23-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (7-10, 3-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-10, 2-6 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (7-10, 3-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-10, 2-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Providence after Ava Zediker scored 23 points in Creighton’s 95-54 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Friars have gone 7-5 in home games. Providence has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bluejays are 3-5 in conference play. Creighton has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

Providence’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Providence gives up.

The Friars and Bluejays meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Friars. Teneisia Brown is averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games.

Zediker is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Bluejays. Kennedy Townsend is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

