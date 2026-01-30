Weber State visits Idaho State after Billy’s 22-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (6-15, 0-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-7, 5-3 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (6-15, 0-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-7, 5-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Idaho State after Lanae Billy scored 22 points in Weber State’s 92-72 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bengals have gone 5-3 in home games. Idaho State scores 65.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 0-8 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Idaho State averages 65.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 67.7 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 5.5 more points per game (64.3) than Idaho State gives up (58.8).

The Bengals and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Piper Carlson is averaging 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bengals. Maeva Gauffrenet is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is scoring 14.2 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats. Hannah Robbins is averaging 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.