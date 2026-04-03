Baylor and Oklahoma square off in CBC matchup

Oklahoma Sooners (20-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Baylor Bears (17-16, 6-13 Big 12) Las Vegas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Baylor Bears (17-16, 6-13 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor and Oklahoma meet in the College Basketball Crown.

The Bears have gone 6-13 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Baylor is eighth in the Big 12 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Carr averaging 5.0.

The Sooners are 9-12 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma averages 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Baylor’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma scores 6.6 more points per game (82.9) than Baylor gives up (76.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is averaging 19 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Obi Agbim is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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