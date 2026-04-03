Flyover, Budweiser Clydesdales, live music all part of opening weekend at Nationals Park

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shout "play ball!" Friday at Nationals Park as the Washington Nationals play their first home game of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Play ball!

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will give the call to do so Friday at Nationals Park as the Washington Nationals play their first home game of the season at 1:05 p.m. against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And there will be plenty of fanfare to celebrate the start of a new season, the team’s 21st birthday and the nation’s 250-year history.

Gates open at Nats Park at 11 a.m., and the team said fans should be in their seats by 12:15 p.m., if they want to enjoy the pregame ceremonies:

First pitch features “a number of individuals who have helped grow the game,” the team said in a release.

The national anthem performed by the U.S. Army Ceremonial Band, along with “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.”

About 250 military members will form a tunnel for starting lineup and manager introductions.

Nation’s colors presented by Joint Armed Forces Color Guard

Flyover from four F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 121st Fighter Squadron of the D.C. Air National Guard

But before all that, some horsing around.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will take a tour around the neighborhood of the ballpark at 10 a.m. Fans can take photos with them in front of the center field gates from about 10:30-10:45 a.m.

The party continues Saturday, when the Nats and Budweiser team up to throw a 21st birthday celebration. (Yes, the Nationals will soon be old enough to legally drink alcohol.)

The team played its first game April 4, 2005.

Saturday’s celebration will include birthday party hat giveaways, more photo ops with the Clydesdales, live music at the Budweiser Terrace, free cupcakes at locations around the ballpark and free Budweiser swag during happy hour, with the purchase of an Anheuser-Busch product.

Saturday also happens to be Japanese Heritage Day at the ballpark with star pitcher Shohei Ohtani in town.

Those two words from Mayor Bowser can’t come soon enough — play ball!

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