Creighton and West Virginia square off in CBC matchup

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (16-17, 9-12 Big East) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT…

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (16-17, 9-12 Big East)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and West Virginia play in the College Basketball Crown.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East play is 9-12, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference play. Creighton has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 play is 9-10. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton averages 75.3 points, 10.2 more per game than the 65.1 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 69.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.8 Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bluejays. Nik Graves is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Jasper Floyd is averaging 7.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers. Honor Huff is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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