Arizona and Michigan square off in the Final 4

Michigan Wolverines (35-3, 21-2 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (36-2, 19-2 Big 12) Indianapolis; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Michigan Wolverines (35-3, 21-2 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (36-2, 19-2 Big 12)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Michigan meet in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 play is 19-2, and their record is 17-0 against non-conference opponents. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 39.8 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 9.0 rebounds.

The Wolverines are 21-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is second in the Big Ten with 18.8 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.8.

Arizona makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Michigan has shot at a 51.1% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey McKenney is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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