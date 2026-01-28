Uhrich, Southern Utah Thunderbirds to host Reynolds and the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 2-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-7, 5-3 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 2-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-7, 5-3 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ava Uhrich and Southern Utah host Kira Reynolds and UT Arlington in WAC action.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-1 at home. Southern Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 2-5 in conference play. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.2 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devyn Kiernan averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Sierra Chambers is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Reynolds is averaging 11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Mavericks. Mila Reynolds is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.