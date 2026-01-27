Texas visits Auburn after Hall’s 24-point game

Texas Longhorns (12-8, 3-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-7, 4-3 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Texas Longhorns (12-8, 3-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-7, 4-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Texas after Keyshawn Hall scored 24 points in Auburn’s 76-67 win over the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Auburn scores 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Longhorns are 3-4 in SEC play. Texas scores 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Auburn makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Texas averages 8.6 more points per game (86.1) than Auburn gives up (77.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Hall is averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is averaging 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

