TCU visits Baylor after Punch’s 22-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (12-7, 2-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-7, 1-5 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU visits Baylor after David Punch scored 22 points in TCU’s 68-65 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Bears have gone 8-3 in home games. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Carr averaging 4.7.

The Horned Frogs are 2-4 in conference matchups. TCU has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor averages 86.3 points, 17.0 more per game than the 69.3 TCU gives up. TCU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Baylor allows.

The Bears and Horned Frogs face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Carr is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Punch is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Horned Frogs. Xavier Edmonds is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 85.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

