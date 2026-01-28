Tarleton State hosts Holcombe and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-6, 5-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-9, 2-5 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-6, 5-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-9, 2-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Tarleton State after Jackson Holcombe scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 78-71 overtime loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Texans are 8-2 in home games. Tarleton State is seventh in the WAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 2.1.

The Wolverines are 5-3 against conference opponents. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Tarleton State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Utah Valley has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The Texans and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dior Johnson is shooting 54.7% and averaging 23.6 points for the Texans. Camron McDowell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Hendricks averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Holcombe is shooting 53.9% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

