Seattle U visits No. 7 Gonzaga following Warley’s 22-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (12-3, 1-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -24.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga hosts Seattle U after Jalen Warley scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 99-93 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC averaging 93.0 points and is shooting 52.5%.

The Redhawks are 1-1 in conference play. Seattle U is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gonzaga scores 93.0 points, 27.2 more per game than the 65.8 Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Redhawks face off Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Braden Huff is shooting 68.7% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Maleek Arington is averaging 4.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.