Saint Joseph’s takes down Loyola Chicago 85-64

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Williford had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Saint Joseph’s beat Loyola Chicago 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Jaiden Glover added 16 points for the Hawks (13-8, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derek Simpson finished with 15 points.

The Ramblers (5-17, 1-8) were led by Joshua Ola-Joseph, who recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. Deywilk Tavarez added 12 points for Loyola Chicago. Xavier Amos also had 11 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Ramblers.

Glover scored 14 points and the Hawks led 51-24 at halftime.

