Sabol leads Buffalo against Ohio after 22-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (11-11, 5-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-7, 4-5 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (11-11, 5-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-7, 4-5 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Ohio after Ryan Sabol scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 89-78 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bulls are 6-4 on their home court. Buffalo scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Bobcats are 5-5 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Buffalo averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Ohio allows. Ohio has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Sabol is averaging 21.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.