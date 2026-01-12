Rob Lee Jr. scores 31 to guide Lamar to 64-56 victory over Houston Christian

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. scored 31 points to propel Lamar past Houston Christian 64-56 on Monday night.…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. scored 31 points to propel Lamar past Houston Christian 64-56 on Monday night.

Lee added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (9-8, 4-4 Southland Conference). Andrew Holifield added 12 points and four blocks. King-Njhsanni Wilhite scored 10.

The Huskies (5-12, 1-7) were led by Kylin Green with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in an eighth straight loss. Demarco Bethea added 13 points and Mambourou Mara totaled 10 points and two blocks.

