Ridvan Tutic rallies Stonehill to 61-59 victory over Central Connecticut

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ridvan Tutic had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left and finished with 12 points to help Stonehill defeat Central Connecticut 61-59 on Monday night.

Tutic also had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-14, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Trenton Ruth hit two 3-pointers and also scored 12. Rex Sunderland added nine points.

Darin Smith Jr. led the way for the Blue Devils (10-9, 4-4) with 12 points. Jay Rodgers and Melo Sanchez both scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

