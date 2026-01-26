Live Radio
Ridvan Tutic rallies Stonehill to 61-59 victory over Central Connecticut

The Associated Press

January 26, 2026, 9:57 PM

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ridvan Tutic had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left and finished with 12 points to help Stonehill defeat Central Connecticut 61-59 on Monday night.

Tutic also had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-14, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Trenton Ruth hit two 3-pointers and also scored 12. Rex Sunderland added nine points.

Darin Smith Jr. led the way for the Blue Devils (10-9, 4-4) with 12 points. Jay Rodgers and Melo Sanchez both scored 11.

