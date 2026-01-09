Perry and Cincinnati host No. 17 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-10, 1-3 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-10, 1-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on No. 17 Texas Tech after Mya Perry scored 26 points in Cincinnati’s 71-63 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bearcats have gone 4-5 at home. Cincinnati is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Lady Raiders are 4-0 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks ninth in college basketball allowing 52.9 points while holding opponents to 32.3% shooting.

Cincinnati makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (32.3%). Texas Tech averages 5.3 more points per game (75.8) than Cincinnati gives up to opponents (70.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 40.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Raiders, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Snudda Collins is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points.

