O’Hara’s 18 lead Green Bay over Robert Morris 71-67

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CJ O’Hara’s 18 points helped Green Bay defeat Robert Morris 71-67 on Saturday.

O’Hara added five rebounds for the Phoenix (12-10, 7-4 Horizon League). Justin Allen scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Caden Wilkins went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

DeSean Goode led the Colonials (13-9, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Ryan Prather Jr. added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Robert Morris. Nikolaos Chitikoudis also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

