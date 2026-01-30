Northeastern hosts Charleston (SC) following Counter’s 22-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-14, 2-7 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-14, 2-7 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Northeastern after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 66-64 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 at home. Northeastern is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 7-2 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Northeastern’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.2 points. Xavier Abreu is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Hickman is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.3 points. Counter is averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 80.2 points, 23.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

