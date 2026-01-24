North Dakota State earns 86-58 win over Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tay Smith’s 24 points helped North Dakota State defeat Oral Roberts 86-58 on Saturday. Smith shot…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tay Smith’s 24 points helped North Dakota State defeat Oral Roberts 86-58 on Saturday.

Smith shot 8 for 11, including 8 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bison (18-5, 8-0 Summit League). Treyson Anderson went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Noah Feddersen had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range). The Bison prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

Ofri Naveh led the Golden Eagles (5-17, 0-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Martins Kilups added nine points for Oral Roberts. Ty Harper also recorded eight points. The loss was the Golden Eagles’ 10th in a row.

