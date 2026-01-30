Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 15 Tennessee and…

No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Ole Miss reschedule postponed women’s basketball game to Feb. 17

The Associated Press

January 30, 2026, 12:50 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Mississippi have announced a Feb. 17 makeup date for their women’s basketball game that got postponed last weekend due to the winter storm.

The two teams were supposed to play Monday at Ole Miss. They now will tip off at 6 p.m. Central time on Feb. 17 at Ole Miss.

ESPNU will televise the game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up