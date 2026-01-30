No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Ole Miss reschedule postponed women’s basketball game to Feb. 17

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Mississippi have announced a Feb. 17 makeup date for their…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Mississippi have announced a Feb. 17 makeup date for their women’s basketball game that got postponed last weekend due to the winter storm.

The two teams were supposed to play Monday at Ole Miss. They now will tip off at 6 p.m. Central time on Feb. 17 at Ole Miss.

ESPNU will televise the game.

