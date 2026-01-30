Moeller leads Evansville against Northern Iowa after 20-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-9, 5-6 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-9, 5-6 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Northern Iowa after Leif Moeller scored 20 points in Evansville’s 82-78 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 9-3 in home games. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Leon Bond III averaging 4.7.

The Purple Aces are 1-9 in conference games. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Purple Aces match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Panthers. Ben Schwieger is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Turnbull is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces. AJ Casey is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

