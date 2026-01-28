Miller’s 18-point, 17-rebound performance sends Cincinnati past Baylor 67-57

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baba Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Cincinnati took down Baylor 67-57 on Wednesday…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baba Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Cincinnati took down Baylor 67-57 on Wednesday night.

Jizzle James added 17 points for the Bearcats (11-10, 3-5 Big 12 Conference) on 6-for-11 shooting. Miller recorded his ninth double-double this season, second most in the Big 12.

Cincinnati shot 39% (28% from deep) and Baylor 35% (23% from deep). Miller made all six of his attempts from the foul line, where the Bearcats were 11 for 14, while Baylor was 5 for 9.

Cincinnati never trailed, as Miller made a dunk on a fastbreak just four seconds into the first half. An 8-0 run extended the lead to double-dights less than eight minutes later, but Baylor answered with a 10-0 run. Cincinnati led 35-28 at the half.

Moustapha Thiam converted a three-point play with 16:14 remaining in the game that made it 45-35 and Cincinnati lead by double figures the rest of the sway.

Thiam finished with 14 points (6-of-12 shooting), and Jalen Celestine and Day Day Thomas had four assists each for the Bearcats.

Tounde Yessoufou scored 16 points and Obi Agbim added 14 for the Bears (11-9, 1-7), who lost their fourth straight game. Cameron Carr and Dan Skillings Jr. led with seven rebounds apiece.

Baylor: The Bears visit West Virginia on Saturday.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats visit No. 10 Houston on Saturday.

