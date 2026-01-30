Long Beach State takes on Hawaii in conference showdown

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 7-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-14, 4-6 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 7-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-14, 4-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces Long Beach State in Big West action Saturday.

The Beach have gone 7-4 at home. Long Beach State is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-3 against conference opponents. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 14.6 assists per game led by Aaron Hunkin-Claytor averaging 3.9.

Long Beach State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Hawaii averages 80.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 76.3 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

The Beach and Rainbow Warriors square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is averaging 18.2 points for the Beach. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Hunter Erickson is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists. Harry Rouhliadeff is shooting 56.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.