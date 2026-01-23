Logwood leads Texas Southern against Alabama A&M after 29-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-9, 5-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-11, 4-3 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-9, 5-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-11, 4-3 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Alabama A&M after Taliyah Logwood scored 29 points in Texas Southern’s 82-74 loss to the Alabama State Lady Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 in home games. Texas Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.2.

Texas Southern is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeja Holmes is averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers. Logwood is averaging 13.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rakiyah Beal is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

